Learn how local manufacturers make technology work for them at BizTimes Manufacturing Summit

New technologies always hold great promise for companies in any industry. The chance to improve productivity, offer new breakthrough products or save time and money is enticing for any leader.

There is a gap, however, between the promise of new technology and the implementation of it with a business’ daily operations.

The BizTimes Media Manufacturing Summit will help bridge that gap with tangible examples from southeastern Wisconsin manufacturers discussing how they have made technology work for them.

The Manufacturing Summit takes place Monday, Sept. 30, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center. The presenting sponsor is WMEP Manufacturing Solutions with additional sponsorship from 7Rivers, DeWitt LLP and Landmark Credit Unition. Blackhawk Capital Partners, goVirtualOffice, River Run, Saturn Lounge, Wasmer and Waukesha County Technical College are all seminar sponsors.

Presenters during the main program at this year’s summit include: Todd Zakreski, president of Waukesha-based Husco Automotive; Sara Sina, president of Brookfield-based The Howard Company; Rob Ewing, president of New Berlin-based Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.; and Tom Carney, president of Darien-based Royal Basket Trucks Inc.

The program will feature each speaker discussing a particular technology project or journey within their company. Areas of focus include developing in-house automation building capabilities, incorporating artificial intelligence and automation within office operations, making investments in automation and vertical integration, and leveraging technology for better scheduling and production.

Speakers will address how their company got started in a particular area of technology, how they’ve reached their current state and where they hope to go next. They will touch on keys to implementation, what they wish they had known before starting, how they approach working with vendors and partners, evaluating the financials of technology investments, handling the cultural components and getting employee buy-in.

Following the presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session moderated by BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas. Audience members will have a chance to submit their questions.

The Q&A will also touch on how speakers are evaluating the application of recent advances in AI and how the manufacturing sector can develop workers to deal with increasing use of automation. The session will also address other issues facing manufacturing, including increasing price pressures from customers and the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on demand.

Prior to the main program, the Manufacturing Summit will feature breakout sessions with topics including exit planning options, ERP implementation, cybersecurity risk, immersive marketing experiences and making sustainability profitable.

After the main program, the summit will feature more opportunities to learn with another round of breakout sessions on topics including exciting your workforce for automation implementation, AI-driven manufacturing efficiency, creating value and mitigating risk with intellectual property fundamentals, and data-driven manufacturing.

The event concludes with a networking reception.

Learn more about the speakers

Todd Zakreski

Todd Zakreski joined Husco, a manufacturer of high performance hydraulic and electro-mechanical components for off-highway and automotive applications, in 1998. He helped lead operations in the United Kingdom and India before returning to the U.S. as president of Husco Automotive in 2007. He has overseen a 10x increase in revenue for the automotive business and launched two new production sites, including one in Shanghai, China. Zakreski has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Rochester’s Simon School of Business. He currently chairs the Waukesha County Business Alliance Manufacturing Executive Council and is board chair of the Wisconsin Manufacturing Engineering Partnership.

Sara Sina

Sara Sina joined The Howard Company in 2017 as vice president of operations, and was promoted to president in 2023. The Howard Company is a 100% employee-owned company which specializes in branding signage and technology, including drive-thru equipment and digital displays for the restaurant industry. Sina has a proven track record in continuous improvement and lean manufacturing and is always looking for ways to leverage technology to streamline and automate processes. Prior to The Howard Company, she had roles of increasing responsibility in different industries, including consumer paper products and cast urethane and rubber molding. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Rob Ewing

Rob Ewing joined Wenthe-Davidson in October 2021 as director of operations. He was promoted to vice president of operations in July 2023 and president in May 2024. Wenthe-Davidson is a metal fabricator that specializes in custom tubular productions, electric motor and generator housings, custom pressure vessels, emission system components for the diesel market and other value added services. Ewing has an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and has been in manufacturing for over 30 years. He has worked in a variety of manufacturing industries including aerospace, commercial goods and tools.

Tom Carney

Tom Carney and a 50% partner purchased Royal Basket Trucks in 1997. Initially, Carney served as vice president of development, secretary and treasurer. In 2004, he redeemed his partner’s shares and became the sole owner of Royal. The company’s basket sewn carts and molded products are used in hospitality, education, commercial laundries, athletics and other material handling applications. Carney has a bachelor’s degree in education from Wayne State College, a law degree from Creighton University and a master of laws in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center. He serves on the NFIB Wisconsin Leadership Council and the Village of Darien Plan Commission. Prior to Royal, he taught and coached athletics and worked in public accounting and in banking.