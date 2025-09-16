Leading With Curiosity. Empowering Dreams.

Dream makers. That’s how one of our small business banking specialists describes the work we do at U.S. Bank every day. Whether it’s helping a Wisconsin family plan for their child’s education or supporting a small business owner ready to grow, our mission is to fuel potential and empower Wisconsinites to achieve their goals.

But goals don’t always stay the same. Life brings change, sometimes from unexpected challenges, other times from new opportunities or personal choices. That’s why we encourage everyone to pause, reflect, and consider what success looks like today and how we can help you get there.

For instance, one of our Business Access Advisors, Vanessa Sancha, based here in Milwaukee, works with small business owners and connects them with opportunities to repair credit, pathways to access capital, and helping them build a robust network of support to help their businesses thrive. However, many might not know where to start without sitting down with Vanessa or another banker.

That’s true, too, for individuals and families. Sitting down with a banker or other trusted partner can open the doors to better understanding how to earn more on your savings, build a budget that’s realistic, or uncover financing solutions to consolidate debt or cover the cost of a home remodel.

Your finances are often seen as something very personal—but it takes a village of people to help you make decisions. It might start with friends and family members talking about what’s worked for them. It might grow to finance professionals and non-profit resources here in Milwaukee sharing financial knowledge to arm you with resources to make a decision that fits your needs and goals.

At U.S. Bank, I lead with curiosity and encourage my team to do the same. It’s how we grow as leaders, as bankers and as community members. Through this, we help each person walking into our branches take one more step toward their goal and empower them to take control of their financial lives.

Lead with curiosity. You never know what dream you are helping make a reality.

U.S. Bank

1-800-872-2657