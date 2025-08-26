Leading through connection and not taking yourself too seriously

The most important thing I’ve learned over the years is that clarity builds trust. People don’t need perfection, they need consistency, transparency, and a clear sense of direction. When people know where they’re headed and feel supported, they do their best work.

I’ve also learned that humor is a deeply underrated leadership skill. If you’re having fun doing what you’re doing, you’re going to be more satisfied—and the people around you will pick up on that energy. I try not to take myself too seriously, but I take the work seriously. There’s usually some laughter in the room when I’m leading—and hopefully snacks, too.

I describe myself as a connector and a builder. I lead with transparency, optimism, and a bias toward action. I believe in momentum, in keeping things human, and in showing up with curiosity, not ego.

I’ve also learned that progress doesn’t always follow a straight line—and that’s okay. You can be both ambitious and patient. Some of the most meaningful change happens through the slow, steady work of building relationships, culture, and trust over time.

To me, leadership isn’t about a title. It’s about impact. It’s about being the person who makes things better, brings people together, and keeps asking, “What’s next?” Start where you are.

If I could offer one piece of advice to younger colleagues, it would be this: your career isn’t a ladder, it’s more like a landscape. Say yes to the things that stretch you. Don’t be afraid to forge your own path. Always nurture your network.

