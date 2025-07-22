Leadership Q&A with Matt King, CEO of Hunger Task Force

BizTimes Milwaukee: How do you foster a mission and value-based workplace culture?

King: “A clear and compelling mission has the power to awaken passion and commitment in people. It creates a shared sense of purpose that guides not only what we do, but how we show up for one another and the community we serve. From a leadership perspective, we actively root our strategic decisions and problem-solving in our values. By staying grounded in both mission and values, we’ve built a workplace culture where people are motivated by meaning.

BizTimes: What does innovation and continuous improvement look like at Hunger Task Force?

King: “At Hunger Task Force, innovation starts with listening. We believe the people closest to the work—our staff, board, volunteers, partner organizations, donors, and especially the people we serve—are our greatest source of insight and inspiration.

By fostering a culture that actively listens to these stakeholders, we stay grounded in real-world needs while remaining agile in how we respond to them. Continuous improvement isn’t just about efficiency or scale, it’s about relevance and impact. When we take the time to listen and respond, we unlock the kind of innovation that advances our mission. It’s not innovation for its own sake; it’s innovation with purpose.”

BizTimes: How integral are partnerships with the Milwaukee business community to sustain your operations?

King: “Collaboration is at the heart of who we are at Hunger Task Force. Our organization is built on partnerships — not just as a strategy, but as a core part of our culture and identity. We understand that ending hunger requires shared effort, vision and responsibility. The Milwaukee business community plays a vital role in sustaining our work. But more than that, we see partnership as mutually beneficial. Businesses that engage with Hunger Task Force have a meaningful opportunity to give back, activate their employees and foster a deeper sense of mission and purpose within their own organizations. These partnerships help companies advance their own goals, strengthen their culture and drive productivity through purpose-driven engagement.”

BizTimes: What challenges and opportunities do you see on the horizon in 2025?

King: “As we look ahead, we know many individuals and families will continue to feel the pressure of rising costs, particularly when it comes to housing and groceries. These aren’t abstract issues; they impact family stability. While shifts in federal policy will influence the broader landscape, our focus remains on how we respond thoughtfully, responsibly and with integrity to the needs of our community. At the same time, I see tremendous opportunity in the strength and generosity of Milwaukee. This is a city that shows up with compassion and a shared belief that everyone deserves dignity and access to healthy food. Partnerships across sectors will be more important than ever. When business leaders, nonprofits, community organizations and residents come together with shared purpose, we can build a safety net that’s not just reactive but also resilient.”

5000 W Electric Ave • West Milwaukee, WI 53219

414-777-0483 • hungertaskforce.org