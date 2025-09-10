Leaders from Rite-Hite, Mayville Engineering, Benz Metal Products and Wm. K. Walthers to be featured at Manufacturing Summit

Building Resilience Amid Uncertainty: Competing on a Global Stage is the theme for the annual BizTimes Media Manufacturing Summit, to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

The event will be highlighted by a panel discussion, including:

Micaela Bomhack, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Rite-Hite; Jag Reddy, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Mayville Engineering Corp., Jake van der Kooy, CEO of Menomonee Falls-based Benz Metal Products, Inc.; and Stacey Walthers Naffah, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Wm. K. Walthers Inc.

Following the main panel session, there will be several concurrent strategy sessions including:

How the new tax bill affects privately held business owners , presented by Blackhawk Capital Partners

, presented by ENGAUGE Workforce Solutions From campus to company: Unlocking AI solutions through academic partnership , presented by Dr. Jeremy Kedziora of MSOE

, presented by Top Floor owner Justin Kerley The One Big Beautiful Bill: What it means for manufacturers , presented by Todd Clemens of SVA

, presented by Brian Jacobsen and Brian Lamborne of Annex Wealth Management Culture as a strategic tool for performance and growth , presented by Carol Crawford of WMEP

, presented by Joe Skelton of Nemesis Metals Inc. and Nate Hoffman of Carrus Group Succession & exit planning – Engineering outcomes, preserving legacy, presented by Bryan Beauchamp and Steve Beiser of Beauchamp Maleki Group, Jack Enea of Husch Blackwell and Jaclyn Ring of REAG

The Manufacturing Summit will conclude with a networking reception featuring an open bar and selection of light hors d’oeuvres.

The Manufacturing Summit is sponsored by Beauchamp Maleki Group, Landmark Credit Union and WMEP Manufacturing Solutions. Annex Wealth Management is an event partner.