Leader of Jefferson County economic development organization to be honored at Women in Business Symposium

Deb Reinbold, the president of Thrive Economic Development (ThriveED), an economic development agency that works to promote and attract businesses to Jefferson County, will be honored as the Woman Executive of the Year at BizTimes Media’s annual Women in Business Symposium.

The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. The theme of the event is “Leading Through Uncertainty.” Click here to register.

Under Reinbold’s leadership ThriveED has helped attract several major economic development projects to Jefferson County is recent years, including: a $560 million product facility for Japan-based Kikkoman and a $300 million facility for Finland-based Onego Bio at the Food & Beverage Innovation Campus in Jefferson, which the organization worked to develop.

Other major economic developments in Jefferson County in recent years include: Aztalan Bio’s $500 million investment in its biorefinery between Johnson Creek and Jefferson, Palermo’s move to acquire a former Tyson Foods plant in Jefferson and convert it into a frozen pizza facility and Nestle Purina’s $195 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Jefferson.

The recent economic development investments in Jefferson County total well over $1 billion.

In addition to honoring Reinbold, the Women in Business Symposium will include a keynote address from Becky Frankiewicz, who was recently named president and chief strategy officer of Milwaukee-based global workforce solutions provider ManpowerGroup, a Fortune 500 company. Based on ManpowerGroup’s global perspective, she will provide insights on trends shaping how work gets done.

After the keynote, attendees will hear from a panel of business leaders from across southeastern Wisconsin for continued discussion about issues facing leaders and businesses today. The panelists will include:

The panel discussion will be moderated by Portia Young, director of corporate public relations of Sargento; and host for Milwaukee PBS.

Following the main session, there will be two rounds of concurrent breakout sessions on topics including:

Negotiating with Confidence and Clarity

How can I help? Tapping into your network

Doing Hard Things: Leading Through Life’s Toughest Moments

AI 201: Integrating Artificial and Human Intelligence For Purposeful Work

Courage to Lead Differently: Redefining Leadership for a New Era

The Power of No: Boundaries, Balance, and Bold Decisions

The presenting sponsor for the Women in Business Symposium is U.S. Bank. Other sponsors include Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols, Versiti and supporting sponsor Summit Credit Union. Event partners include Annex Wealth Management and TEMPO.