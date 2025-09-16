Lead with Purpose, Not Position

Leadership begins the moment you decide the mission matters more than the title on your door.

For me, leadership has never been about position. It’s always been about purpose. And while today, I lead marketing and communications for Versiti, a nonprofit rooted in the belief that hope and healing should be possible for everyone, my favorite job description? Clearing the path so others can run farther, faster.

Leadership isn’t just found in mission statements or milestones. It lives in the gap spaces—the in-between moments where the work is quieter but most profound: the one-to-one conversations, the unseen encouragements, the bold invitations to dream bigger. Leadership begins the moment you realize it’s not about you, it’s about what you unlock in others.

There comes a point in every leader’s journey where the work stops being about accumulating roles, titles, or credentials, and starts being about impact. I call that shift learning leadership. It’s when we stop worshiping the raft that carried us, the résumé, the recognition, and begin focusing fully on the shore we’re helping others reach.

Leadership, at its best, is the shift from collecting credentials to cultivating possibility for everyone around you.

I mentor rising leaders with this in mind:

You do not need to be louder; you need to be clearer.

You do not need to have all the answers; but you do need to care enough to ask better questions.

Embracing a lifelong learning leadership posture isn’t about becoming everything to everyone. It’s about being unwavering in your values, humble in your curiosity, and generous in your influence.

That’s how I lead. And that’s what I hope to inspire in others: the courage to chase impact, not applause. We are not here to rise alone. Leadership is how we bring others with us.

