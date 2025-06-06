Laura Bray named new president of UWM Foundation

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

The UWM Foundation has named Laura Bray as its next president.

Since 2017, Bray has served as the Milwaukee Area Technical College vice president of college advancement and external communications and the executive director of the MATC Foundation. She will lead the UWM Foundation effective July 31.

In this role, Bray will oversee the UWM Foundation’s strategic direction and financial stewardship. She will also work to strengthen donor engagement while supporting the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s mission, according to a news release.

Bray succeeds David Gilbert, who announced his July 1 retirement earlier this year. Gilbert has served as president of the UWM Foundation since 2005.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building partnerships that drive inclusive growth and strengthen communities across the Milwaukee area,” Bray said. “I’m excited to bring that commitment to the UWM Foundation, which is uniquely positioned to support economic and talent development through its investment in a university that serves as a powerhouse for our city and state.”

Bray has 30 years of experience in "economic development, higher education, advancement, public-private partnerships and nonprofit strategy," according to a news release. Bray spent a decade as the executive director of Menomonee Valley Partners. She earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA from Marquette University.

“Laura’s passion for the Milwaukee community and higher education, along with her strong, mission-aligned partnerships, make her an exceptional choice to lead UWM Foundation into the future,” UWM Foundation board chair Matt Rinka said.