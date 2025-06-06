Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Laura Bray named new president of UWM Foundation

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Learn more about:
MATC FoundationMilwaukee Area Technical CollegeUWM FoundationDavid GilbertLaura BrayMatt Rinka

Laura Bray. Submitted photo. The UWM Foundation has named Laura Bray as its next president. Since 2017, Bray has served as the Milwaukee Area Technical College vice president of college advancement and external communications and the executive director of the MATC Foundation. She will lead the UWM Foundation effective July 31.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.