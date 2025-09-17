Log In
Human Resources & Management

Lauber Business Partners, Inc.

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Staff
Lauber Business Partners owners Julie Tolan, and Mark Wiesman.
Milwaukee | Founded: 1986
Employees: 65 | Industry: Consulting

Lauber Business Partners is a consulting agency offering services to companies in industries including finance and accounting, human resources, nonprofit management, leadership and team development, and talent acquisition.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Mark Wiesman, CEO and co-owner: “We offer the broadest service offering in our industry. We serve business clients from startup to mid-market and a broad array of nonprofit entities. We strive to gain a deep understanding of our clients and be a single trusted partner to whom they can turn for help.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“We invested in a new email marketing and calling campaign, which yielded poor results. While the campaign was not successful, it refocused us on investing more money in our direct sales force.”

How has your leadership style evolved as the company has grown?

“As our business has grown, my role has changed from one of hands-on involvement with day-to-day activities to one of enabling others, removing roadblocks, and driving strategic initiatives.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“We believe improving the educational system and its outcomes is crucial to our future. In order to grow our region economically and culturally, we need a well-educated workforce.”

