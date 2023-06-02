This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Larry Cook

Larry Cook Joins Sellars as Vice President of Commercial Sales

Email: lcook@sellars.com
Website: http://www.sellars.com
Phone: (828) 514-1814

   

Larry Cook has joined Sellars Absorbent Materials as vice president of commercial sales. Milwaukee-based Sellars is a leading manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products. Cook’s experience and distributor relationships will elevate Sellars’ success as it continues to aggressively grow by expanding into new markets with new products. Cook was previously Director of Sales–Jan San for von Drehle Corporation. He led a re-engineering of the company’s 17-person sales force to accelerate revenue growth, significantly increase the mix of high value products and raise the value of von Drehle’s salespeople.

