Lakeland Supply, Inc.

Pewaukee | Founded: 1984

Industry: Packaging

Employees: 43

Lakeland Supply produces and distributes a full line of packaging supplies, janitorial products and industrial facility supplies.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Vince Schmidt, president: “One major contributor has been our commitment to being a one-stop source for our current customers. By expanding our range of products and services, we have been able to meet more of our customers’ needs, fostering greater loyalty and repeat business. Additionally, we’ve used strategic marketing efforts and targeted outreach to attract new clients and enter new markets. The Lakeland programs have also played a crucial role in our growth by providing valuable resources and support to our customers, enhancing their satisfaction and helping them achieve their goals.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“Lakeland recently expanded its team and is currently adding 60,000 square feet to our warehouse to better service our customers. This expansion will allow us to improve our operations and enhance the overall customer experience.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“The best advice I’ve ever received is that business is about serving others. If you take care of others, success naturally follows. Prioritizing the needs of your customers, employees and community creates a positive impact and fosters long-term growth.”