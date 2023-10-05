Lake Geneva home sold for $4.5 million

A 2,700-square-foot home on Geneva Lake was sold recently for $4.5 million, according to state records.

The home, located on a 0.8-acre property on Main Street in the city of Lake Geneva, was built in 1968. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to real estate listings.

It was sold by Dale A. Burch as trustee of the Betty Burch-Spanjer Trust to Robert Loquercio and Veronica Zepeda-Loquercio of Streamwood, Illinois, according to state records. Robert Loquercio is the president and CEO of Streamwood, Illinois-based Bob Loquercio Automotive Group. Veronica Zepeda-Loquercio is the owner of Chicago-based Zepeda Design.