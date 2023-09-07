Lake Geneva home sold for $16.5 million

A home on Snake Road in Lake Geneva, along the north shore of Geneva Lake, was sold recently for nearly $16.5 million, according to state records.

Built in 1990, the 6,871-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a four-car garage, according to real estate listings. It sits on a 4.4-acre site.

The assessed value of the property is about $6.7 million, according to Walworth County records.

The home was sold by Constantine James Athans as trustee of the Dean Athans Trust to Geneva, Illinois-based Angel Number LLC, according to state records.

 

 

