Lake Country Playhouse planning single-story addition, doubling capacity

Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
, located at 221 E. Capitol Dr. in Hartland, is planning to add a 2,100-square-foot, single-story addition to its theater facility.
The addition will be home to a new black box theater space which will have capacity for an additional 105 patrons. If approved, the theater would have capacity for just over 200 patrons, doubling its capacity, according to Ryan Bailey
, village manager of Hartland.
Plans to increase the theater’s capacity satisfy the needs of the business, which would like to remain in the community after over 65 years in business, as well as the village’s focus on keeping the arts local, Bailey said.
“It’s a win, win for the community and the village,” he said.
The existing theater space will be renovated for a different use in a future phase of the remodeling project, according to village documents.
The addition of another story to the building will also include a new accessible entryway on the east side of the building, new flooring and a new staircase.
Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services
is leading the project. A project scope, timeline and budget have yet to be finalized, according to the theater’s executive director Katie Berg
.
Rendering of the addition to the theater. Image from village documents.
Rendering of the addition to the theater. Image from village documents.[/caption]