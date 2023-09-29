La-Z-Boy store planned in Kenosha

A La-Z-Boy furniture store is planned at Southport Plaza Shopping Center at 7450 Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

If plans are approved, the La-Z-Boy store will occupy a 27,000-square-foot space just south of a Harbor Freight Tools store. It would occupy the remaining vacant space at the shopping center that was formerly occupied by a Gordman’s store.

The La-Z-Boy store is planned for the southern portion of the shopping center, which is owned by Milwaukee-based ICAP Development, which acquired it in 2021. In addition to the Harbor Freight store, ICAP’s portion of Southport Plaza also has a Michaels store.

Construction work for the La-Z-Boy store is expected to begin in December and the store is expected to open in April, according to information filed by ICAP Development with the city.

Monroe, Michigan-base La-Z-Boy Inc. is one of the world’s leading furniture retailers with more than 500 stores, including locations in Wauwatosa and Greenfield.