La Masa Empanada Bar coming to the Milwaukee Public Market

Brady Street landmark La Masa Empanada Bar will take over the former On The Bus space at the Milwaukee Public Market.

The space inside the market, located alongside Thief Wine and Freese’s Candy Shoppe on the north side of the market, will be the company’s first expansion beyond its location at 1300 E. Brady St. in Milwaukee.

The Argentinian-inspired empanada restaurant is planned to open in the coming months, according to a press release from the Milwaukee Public Market.

- Advertisement -

“We operate a true scratch kitchen,” said Brad Todd, co-owner of La Masa. “Every empanada starts with fresh dough and hearty fillings, then it’s oven-baked to order. When guests bite into one, they know it’s been made that day, just for them.”

La Masa serves a variety of empanadas including Argentine Beef with raisins, olives, and hard-boiled egg, grilled chicken pesto and Wisco Corn. Each empanada is served with house-made sauces like chimichurri or garlic lime aioli. For guests seeking a vegan and gluten-free option, the restaurant will serve a dough-less empanada bowl, according to the press release.

“Our goal has always been to showcase the very best Milwaukee has to offer,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market. “When we began the search for our next vendor, we started by asking what the community wanted to see. La Masa has earned a reputation for outstanding food, a warm and hospitable guest experience, and a menu that appeals to a wide range of palates and dietary preferences. They deliver exactly the kind of experience and offerings our customers are asking for, which makes them a natural fit for the Market.”

The vendor space has been vacant since February when vegan restaurant On The Bus, famous for its Volkswagen bus-shaped stand, permanently closed after almost eight years of business.

The Public Market has introduced two other new restaurants this year filling spaces that were vacant after the closures of The Green Kitchen and Pat’s Ribs Place last year. The Green Kitchen was replaced by Forage Kitchen, which opened in early January. Pat’s Ribs Place was replaced by David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon, which also opened in early January.