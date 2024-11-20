L.A.-based wealth advisory firm acquiring Mequon-based Pegasus Partners

Los Angeles-based wealth advisory firm Lido Advisors is acquiring Mequon-based registered investment advisory firm Pegasus Partners.

Founded in 2015, Pegasus specializes in comprehensive wealth management and family office solutions for ultra-high-net-worth families, with a focus on investment management, financial planning, family wealth transfers, and alternative investments. The firm had $3.1 billion in assets under management and an additional $3.1 billion in assets under advisement as of the end of 2023.

Lido Advisors has $24 billion in regulatory assets under management and 15 physical offices across the United States.

All 22 members of Pegasus will be joining Lido, with the majority becoming partners.

“In Lido, we saw a partner who shares our mission of putting client interests first, and serving them with deep investment capabilities, selective alternatives, and advanced wealth planning,” said Todd Krieg, founder and chief executive officer of Pegasus Partners. “With Lido we are aligned in building a brand that embodies excellence. Together, we will work to continuously enhance the investment and wealth planning advice that we offer to the families, foundations, and institutions we work with. Simply put, we are excited for the many opportunities as one firm.”