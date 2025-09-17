SVA is proud to announce that Kyle Kmiec has been named as a Principal.

Kyle has deep expertise in tax compliance and consulting, serving partnerships, S-corporations, corporations, and individuals. He is highly regarded for his ability to guide clients through complex financial matters, including succession planning and merger and acquisition consulting.

Much of Kyle’s practice centers on working with business owners in the construction industry, where he provides specialized guidance to help companies navigate the unique financial and regulatory demands of the sector.