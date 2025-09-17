Log In
Health Care

Koru Health, LLC

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Staff
Koru Health president and founder Andy Lange.
Wauwatosa | Founded: 2017
Employees: 525 | Industry: Senior living

Koru Health is a senior housing owner and operator specializing in residences for independent and assisted living individuals. Its facilities offer lifestyle programming, dementia care management and team building opportunities.

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

Andrew Lange, president: “We will see more technology adoption, more out of necessity, than ever before. I’d like to think we’ll see continued improvements in policy and programs that support sustained industry labor as well as revenue generation. Available labor and an operator’s ability to generate enough revenue to sustain operations are both reaching critical thresholds under current conditions.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“A doomsday scenario in which our current senior sector – which is marked by high regulations, limited revenue opportunities and a fiercely competitive labor environment – collides with an unsustainable demand that is just around the corner for America.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“We’ve been aggressive with technology adoption but conservative with AI implementation. Our efforts have primarily focused on streamlining work efficiency, removing manual processes and scrutinizing otherwise time-consuming administrative work so we can justify its use of valuable teamwork time.”

