Konecranes gets $244 million Navy contract, will build cranes at its New Berlin facility

Konecranes Nuclear Equipment and Services, a manufacturer of material handling solutions, has secured a $244,166,724 million contract to build cranes for the U.S. Navy, which will be built at the company’s New Berlin facility.

The contract was recently increased by $15 million, according to an announcement from the Department of Defense.

Konecranes is building 175-ton heavy-lift portal cranes for the Navy at its New Berlin facility, located at 5318 S. Emmer Drive. The work will be completed by September 2028, according to the DOD announcement.

Konecranes received its first crane order from the Navy in 2019. Since then, the company has received five additional orders.

The company make cranes, forklift trucks, load manipulators, and other heavy duty and light lifting equipment. The company also provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as parts replacement, for cranes and machine tools.

Konecranes, which is based in Finland, also has facilities in West Allis, New Berlin, and Brookfield. The company has 16,700 employees across the globe and recorded more than $4 billion in sales in 2023.