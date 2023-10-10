Kohl’s to celebrate opening of downtown store on Nov. 3

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s announced Monday that it will hold an official grand opening celebration for its new downtown Milwaukee store on Friday, Nov. 3.

The 35,000-square-foot store will be located in the HUB640 building at 640 W. Vel R. Phillips Ave., at the corner of Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin avenues. The space was formerly occupied by the downtown Milwaukee Boston Store until its parent company, Bon-Ton, went out of business in 2018. The space has been vacant ever since.

The HUB640 building will also be occupied by the corporate headquarters for Fiserv, which will move its headquarters there from its longtime location in Brookfield.

The downtown Kohl’s store will be smaller than a typical 80,000-square-foot suburban Kohls store. It will have a 2,500-square-foot Sephora shop at the store’s Wisconsin Avenue entrance. The store will have three entrances, one on Wisconsin Avenue, an entrance from 3rd Street Market Hall and an entrance from an elevator that leads to the parking structure on Vel R. Phillips Avenue.