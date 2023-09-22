Kohl’s pledges $1 million in grants to NAMI, Urban League, Boys & Girls Club, Employ Milwaukee

Employ Milwaukee's headquarters at 2342 N. 27th St. The nonprofit is one of four Milwaukee area nonprofits that will share nearly $1 million in funding from Kohl's Corp.

Kohl’s has pledged to donate $1 million to four Milwaukee-area nonprofits assisting underserved communities in the region. The donations are a component of Kohl’s ongoing philanthropic support in the Milwaukee area, according to a Thursday press release. With 16 local partners, Kohl’s and Kohl’s Cares have donated more than $4 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits through

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
