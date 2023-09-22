Kohl’s pledges $1 million in grants to NAMI, Urban League, Boys & Girls Club, Employ Milwaukee

Employ Milwaukee -- Kohl’s has committed to donating $500,000 over the next two years in support of the nonprofit's mission to close the digital racial gap and help provide employment resources to Milwaukeeans.

has pledged to donate $1 million to four Milwaukee-area nonprofits assisting underserved communities in the region. The donations are a component of Kohl's ongoing philanthropic support in the Milwaukee area, according to a Thursday press release. With 16 local partners, Kohl’s and Kohl’s Cares have donated more than $4 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits through the company’s hometown partnerships so far in 2023 alone. The new $1 million in funding, which will be directed to Employ Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, NAMI Southeast Wisconsin, and the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, is aimed at providing accessible opportunities and better resources for Milwaukee-area youth and families, the release states. The grants further Kohl’s progress on the company’s commitment to donate $20 million to diverse communities by 2025, specifically, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI), Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, veterans and active military members, and women. “Kohl’s is dedicated to helping build stronger, healthier, and happier communities in our hometown and nationwide. These grants are an illustration of that commitment,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. “We are proud to continue our partnerships with these incredible nonprofits, who are making a difference and creating more equitable outcomes for all families in Milwaukee.” Here are more details about individual grants.