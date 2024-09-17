Kohler Energy rebrands as Rehlko after becoming standalone company

After becoming a standalone company in May, Kohler Energy announced this week it has rebranded under the new corporate name Rehlko.

“We are embracing our future as an independent company with the new Rehlko brand and celebrating our legacy and our commitment for tackling the most complex energy challenges, and the values that guide everything we do and stand for,” said Brian Melka, Rehlko chief executive officer. “Our company’s new name is derived from the six letters of Kohler and reflects the reliability, resolve, reinvention, and resilience that have been – and will remain – the hallmarks of this organization in addressing the ever-evolving distributed energy needs of the marketplace.”

Last November, Kohler Co. first announced plans to spin off its energy business as a separate company.

Kohler Energy includes what had been Kohler Co.’s Power Systems, Engines, Home Energy, Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies business.

Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity is the majority owner of Kohler Energy and Kohler Co. remains an investment partner.

Rehlko will continue to provide a range of energy solutions, including power generation, energy storage, and renewable energy technologies among others.

“This rebranding is more than just a clever name change. The letters that comprise the name Rehlko reflect our 100-plus years of rich heritage under the Kohler brand and represent a bold step forward in our journey to continue building and powering a sustainable energy future,” said Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer at Rehlko. “Our new brand repositions our business at the forefront of innovation and energy resilience technology and showcases our proven ability to deliver to our customers with the energy reliability and control that they demand and require. The Rehlko brand is more focused and purpose-driven than ever before.”

Kohler Energy has facilities in Kohler, Mosel and Saukville.