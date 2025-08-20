Kohler Co. plans to add 14-hole golf course at Blackwolf Run

Kohler Company
plans to add a 14-hole golf course to its Blackwolf Run
golf course complex in the Village of Kohler in Sheboygan County.
The company plans to begin construction this fall with a fall 2027 targeted opening date. The name of the course and its designer will be announced “soon,” the company said.
Blackwolf Run opened in 1988 and consists of two 18-hole golf courses, the River Course and the Meadow Valleys Course, and a 10-hole par 3 course called The Baths, which opened in 2021 and also features a two-acre putting course. The River Course and Meadow Valleys Course have both been ranked among the best public golf courses in the country. In addition, Blackwolf Run was the host of the U.S. Women’s Open in 1998 and 2012.
The new 14-hole golf course would be built on a 47-acre site owned by Kohler Co. and located directly west of the Meadow Valleys Course. It will be a walking-only, multi-loop golf course (which allows the same holes to be played in two or more different directions or routings), with par 3, par 4 and par 5 holes. Kohler Co. says the course will provide an “alternative golf experience.”
“Kohler is committed to growing the game of golf and expanding access to more individuals at all skill levels,” said Dirk Willis
, vice president of golf, landscape and retail for Kohler Hospitality
. “Each of the last five years has been record-setting in terms of golf rounds at our Kohler, Wisconsin resort, and we project this strong growth to continue. This additional golf course will provide another level of enjoyment for guests and further cement our position as a leading global golf destination.”
Kohler Co. says it plans to maintain the property’s natural terrain for the routing of the golf holes, which will features prairie, farmland, and river valleys, while avoiding all existing wetlands.
Willis described the development as one that will reflect “golden age” golf course architecture, which features a minimalist design approach and prioritizes strategy, aesthetics, and shot-making challenges over penalizing golfers with obstacles.
“These courses blend seamlessly with the landscape and are natural works of art,” he said. “Our new course reflects this minimalist style in an environmentally conscious way. We will use the natural terrain when setting locations for tees, fairways, and greens.”
The Tomczyk Cabin, a lodging option that is part of the Kohler Cabin Collection, will be converted to a rest station for golfers to enjoy after the 4th and 9th holes. Most of the existing hiking trails in the area will remain intact with a potential opportunity to construct additional trails, the company said.
