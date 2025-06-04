Knight Barry Title acquires title company in western Wisconsin

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Milwaukee-based title insurance company Knight Barry Title has acquired Monroe County Title, a long-established company based in western Wisconsin.

Monroe County Title, based in Sparta, was founded in 1861 and is the only title company in that area with a complete set of local real estate documents dating back to the mid-1800s, according to a Tuesday announcement.

"Monroe County Title is a perfect fit, deeply rooted in the community, built on trust, and comprised of great people who genuinely care about their work," Knight Barry Title CEO Craig Haskins said.

Monroe County Title co-owner Becky Oswald will remain with the company as branch manager to ensure a smooth transition, according to the announcement.

"We're excited to join forces with Knight Barry Title, a company that shares our dedication to customer service and community values," Oswald said. "Their vast resources and technology will greatly benefit our clients, and we're confident this transition will create even more opportunities for our staff and the Monroe County real estate market."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The move marks Knight Barry’s 36th agency acquisition and its first since 2022.

"I've been chasing (Oswald) for years, and I'm happy she finally agreed to join forces with Knight Barry," Haskins said. "...While it may have felt like the industry has been skipping along the bottom of a tough market cycle, we've maintained great momentum from a robust 2024 into a solid 2025. Lately, I've been hearing from more and more agency owners who are ready to be part of something bigger, and that tells me things are starting to shift in the right direction."

Knight Barry has 83 offices and 430 employees nationally.