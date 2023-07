This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kirsten Kessler Crisis Prevention Institute welcomes Kirsten Kessler as first Chief Growth Officer

(877) 877-5390 Crisis Prevention Institute, the leader in evidence-based de-escalation training, has hired Kirsten Kessler as its inaugural Chief Growth Officer. Kessler will explore new markets to extend the reach of CPI’s mission of creating safer communities.