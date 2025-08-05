Kenosha mobile home park sold for $20 million

The Oakwood Estates mobile home park in Kenosha has been sold for $20.1 million, according to state records. Situated on about 23 acres at 9002 Sheridan Road, the property was bought by an affiliate of North Carolina-based Affordable Communities Group, which owns mobile home parks in several states. The company’s Wisconsin properties are in Oak

The Oakwood Estates mobile home park in Kenosha has been sold for $20.1 million, according to state records. Situated on about 23 acres at 9002 Sheridan Road, the property was bought by an affiliate of North Carolina-based, which owns mobile home parks in several states. The company's Wisconsin properties are in Oak Creek and Madison, its website shows. Oakwood Estates has space for 215 homes and has a children's play area. It was sold by, based in Chicago, which bought the property in 2014 for $7.7 million, state records show. The Wolcott Group invests in a variety of real estate throughout the Midwest.