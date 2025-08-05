Kenosha mobile home park sold for $20 million

The Oakwood Estates mobile home park in Kenosha has been sold for $20.1 million, according to state records.
Situated on about 23 acres at 9002 Sheridan Road, the property was bought by an affiliate of North Carolina-based Affordable Communities Group
, which owns mobile home parks in several states.
The company's Wisconsin properties are in Oak Creek and Madison, its website shows.
Oakwood Estates has space for 215 homes and has a children's play area. It was sold by The Wolcott Group
, based in Chicago, which bought the property in 2014 for $7.7 million, state records show. The Wolcott Group invests in a variety of real estate throughout the Midwest.