Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood names director of entrepreneurship

Houston Hoskins[/caption]
Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood
(KIN), the nonprofit supporting the redevelopment of the 107-acre former American Motors Corp. and Chrysler plant site in Kenosha, has named Houston Hoskins
director of entrepreneurship.
Hoskins will work at the newly constructed Kenosha Innovation Center
, a central hub within the KIN that was created to foster collaboration among entrepreneurs and support local startups.
In 2019, Hoskins and his wife, Stephanie, launched Debtle
, a software company that helps small and midsize health care organizations resolve unpaid invoices by automating and simplifying the negotiation and settlement of bad debt accounts.
Hoskins is also the founder of POMster
, a dashboard that enables startups to prove their early-stage traction.
As part of its programming, KIN will offer KICstart – a “suite of entrepreneurial services” designed to support the growth of early-stage scalable companies. KICtstart will provide financial and technical assistance, along with mentorship to startup founders.
The Kenosha Innovation Center is officially scheduled to open on Oct. 1.
