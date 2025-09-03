Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood names director of entrepreneurship

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
DebtleKenosha Innovation CenterKenosha Innovation NeighborhoodPOMsterHouston Hoskins

Houston Hoskins Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood (KIN), the nonprofit supporting the redevelopment of the 107-acre former American Motors Corp. and Chrysler plant site in Kenosha, has named Houston Hoskins director of entrepreneurship. Hoskins will work at the newly constructed Kenosha Innovation Center, a central hub within the KIN that was created to

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.