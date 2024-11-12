Johnson Financial Group (JFG) announced the appointment of Kelly Mould as Regional Leader of Private Wealth Management for Johnson Wealth in Milwaukee. With more than 35 years of serving clients and leading teams, Ms. Mould joined JFG in 2014 with a background in family law and estate planning. As a thought leader and host of JFG’s podcast, Your Money. Your Mission, Ms. Mould holds degrees from Marquette University (B.A. and M.A.) and a JD from the University of Wisconsin Law School.