Kelly Beck was hired as Director of Business Development at ARCO/Murray, a Top 3 U.S. Design-Builder. She’s been a leader and trailblazer in the construction industry for 20+ years. Kelly will work out of ARCO’s Milwaukee office and is responsible for generating new business and nurturing client relationships. She will work hand-in-hand with ARCO‘s project team from initial meeting through due diligence, design, construction and occupancy. Kelly earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business from DePaul University. She volunteers and serves as a committee member for several local veteran and performing arts nonprofits.