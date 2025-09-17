Log In
Kelli Keys, CPA

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors Welcomes Kelli Keys to Shareholder Group

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors, a public accounting and business advisory firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Kelli M. Keys to the firm’s shareholder group.
As a CPA, Kelli specializes in serving clients within the firm’s expanding construction and nonprofit practice areas. She is a vital part of the leadership team that has spearheaded the firm’s Kenosha office initiatives. Kelli holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Business Administration, and Marketing from Carthage College and joined Vrakas in 2020, bringing with her over 15 years of assurance-focused public accounting experience. Congratulations, Kelli!

Email:
kkeys@vrakascpas.com
Website:
https://vrakascpas.com/
Phone:
(262) 797-0400

