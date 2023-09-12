Each week, members of the Annex Wealth Management team answer your questions about investing, money and the economy. This week Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Matt Morzy answer your questions on: 0:24 Keeping Grandkid Gifts Secret 0:50 HYSA 2:15 HSA for COBRA? 2:30 Leftover 529 Funds 3:34 Is The Dollar Going Away?
Keeping Gifts Secret; HYSA; HSA for COBRA?; Leftover in 529; Is The Dollar Vanishing?
