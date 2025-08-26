Keep Pedaling: Reflections on leadership, legacy, and lasting impact

When I founded IAG 40 years ago, I didn’t set out to grow a successful wealth management firm. I simply wanted to guide clients in making wise financial decisions with integrity and care. But as the firm grew, I realized leadership isn’t just about vision, it’s about cultivating trust, consistency, and resilience.

One of the most important leadership lessons I’ve learned is that people watch what you do far more than what you say. Your actions, your attitude in crisis, and your willingness to listen define your culture more than any handbook. Early in my career, I thought I had to have every answer. Over time, I’ve found that inviting others into the solution builds stronger teams and better outcomes.

I lead with a deep commitment to doing the right thing—even when it’s not the easiest path. I believe in empowering others to grow, which means creating space for new voices and ideas to emerge. True leadership means recognizing that the best ideas often come from those around you.

There’s a phrase I’ve carried with me through many challenges: “Keep pedaling.” It’s a reminder that when you’re uncertain of the next step, just keep moving forward—and let God steer the bike. That simple mindset has helped me navigate uncertainty with faith and resolve.

To younger colleagues, I’d say this: Be willing to start at the bottom and learn everything you can. Work harder than everyone else, and stay grounded in purpose—trusting that your efforts, guided by faith, can create something that lasts beyond you.

As I reflect on four decades, I hope my legacy is a culture of integrity, excellence, and enduring relationships—both with our clients and our team. I want the IAG legacy to continue for generations to come.

