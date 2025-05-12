KDV Label revealed as commercial printer planning new Waukesha HQ

Waukesha-based KDV Label
, a label manufacturer for consumer end markets, has been unveiled as the printing company planning construction of a new 117,000-square-foot facility located in the Waukesha Corporate Center.
In March, BizTimes reported
that an “unnamed commercial printer” was planning construction of a new building at lot three in the Waukesha Corporate Center, located on Highway 59 at Center Road.
“This printing company continues to grow, and to invest in upgraded technologies,” according to a submitted project narrative. “They intend on relocating from their existing City of Waukesha location and become fully operational in the spring of 2026. Initial construction includes 117,000 square feet with the ability to expand westward, depending on demand.”
The new facility will feature printing presses, offices, warehouse space and room for a future expansion of up to 39,000 square feet.
Briohn Building Corp.
has been contracted to complete the design and construction of the facility. The project is scheduled to officially break ground this week.
"This groundbreaking represents more than just a new facility—it symbolizes our commitment to our customers, our community, and our people,” said Keith Walz
, president and CEO of KDV Label. “We are excited to reaffirm our headquarters in Waukesha and continue building on the foundation of service and quality that makes us KDV Label.”