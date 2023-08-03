Katz Properties buys two Milwaukee apartment buildings for $15.5 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Affiliates of Bayside-basedhave purchased two Milwaukee apartment buildings, adding 155 units to the rental company's portfolio of more than 1,000 apartments. A 9-story, 107-unit apartment building at 1560 N. Prospect Ave., called Bon-Aire, sold for $10.7 million. Built in 1951, the building is located on the east side of Prospect Avenue, facing Lake Michigan, and has an assessed value of $6.4 million, according to city records. A 6-story, 48-unit apartment building at 913 E. Kilbourn Ave., called La-Shall, sold for $4.8 million. The building, located just west of the Kilbourn Tower condominium building, was built in 1923 and has an assessed value of $2.8 million, according to city records. Both buildings lease one-bedroom units. The buildings were sold by affiliates of Brookfield-based, which leases apartments in Milwaukee, West Allis, Greenfield, Greendale, Waukesha, Kenosha and Wausau. The company previously operated under the name CCRT Properties. [caption id="attachment_573665" align="aligncenter" width="1279"]La-Shall, 913 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee. Image from Google Maps[/caption]