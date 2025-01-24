Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co proudly announces the promotion of Katie Norris to Chief Financial Officer. Katie joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2023 with an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and over 20 years of progressive finance experience.

“Katie will help lead Wenthe-Davidson to be a world leader in metal fabrication,” CEO Fred Anderson said. “She has proven her finance expertise, as well as her overall business acumen since joining our team.” Katie also recently obtained Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA) accreditations.