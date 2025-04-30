Kar-Tech plans 10,000-square-foot addition to its Delafield headquarters

After steady growth for the last 20 years, Delafield-based hydraulic control systems manufacturerplans to expand its headquarters for a third time, according to vice president. Kar-Tech plans to add 10,000 square feet of storage space to its headquarters and manufacturing facility at 111 Enterprise Road in the Cushing Park Business Center. The expansion will be the building’s fourth, with the last two completed by Kar-Tech in 2003 and 2014 adding 10,000 square feet each time. The expansion would bring the company’s Delafield footprint to roughly 38,000 square feet. Kar-Tech was hoping to add an additional 15,000 square feet, but was unable due to zoning restrictions on the land. “If we get to a point where we need more space, we’ll find it,” Karbassi said. No changes will be made to business operations and no new employees will be hired. Like many other companies in the manufacturing sector, Kar-Tech is feeling some of the pressures of tariffs in its day-to-day business. Thus far, the company is experiencing slightly higher prices on its raw materials and some delays in shipping due to tariffs. The company has implemented a surcharge on its products to combat tariff-related strain. “We can weather whatever this is,” Karbassi said. The company’s expansion plans will be brought in front of Delafield’s Plan Commission on Wednesday evening for approval.