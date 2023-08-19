Jump Start: Milwaukee-based ITA aims to make international travel more accessible for remote workers

By
-
Mitchelle Lyle
Mitchelle Lyle Credit: Lila Aryan

Location: Milwaukee Founder: Mitchelle Lyle Founded: 2022 Service: Resources and support for remote workers traveling abroad. Website: internationaltraveladvisor.com Employees: 1 Goals: Continue troubleshooting the website and adding information for customers. Experience: Worked in supply chain and program management for nearly a decade, including at GE Lighting, Rockwell Automation and Dropbox. Taking an Extended visit another

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display