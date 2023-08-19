Jump Start: Milwaukee-based ITA aims to make international travel more accessible for remote workers

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

Location: Milwaukee Founder: Mitchelle Lyle Founded: 2022 Service: Resources and support for remote workers traveling abroad. Website: internationaltraveladvisor.com Employees: 1 Goals: Continue troubleshooting the website and adding information for customers. Experience: Worked in supply chain and program management for nearly a decade, including at GE Lighting, Rockwell Automation and Dropbox.

Taking an Extended visit another country doesn’t mean just hopping on the next available flight and hoping for the best. Depending on the destination, there are various requirements and additional documentation for travelers planning to stay and work for extended periods.

That’s where Milwaukee-based International Travel Advisor comes in.

A grant winner through the FOR-M tech startup incubator, ITA serves as a one-stop shop for remote workers looking to travel abroad temporarily but still maintain their source of income.

Mitchelle Lyle, founder of ITA, drew from her own experiences traveling abroad as the inspiration for helping others looking to do the same.

Most recently, she spent two months on the Caribbean island of Martinique – a decision she likely would not have made if her employer did not agree to let her work remotely during the trip. With a source of income to pay her bills back home, Lyle could travel worry-free.

“I made friends. I danced. I ate a ton of good food. I experienced Carnival, which makes Mardi Gras look like a birthday party. But I got my work done. I had income, health care and most desirably was speaking French well,” said Lyle. “I wanted to share this with everyone, to help people get out of their own way.”

The rise of remote work, spurred by the pandemic, affords more people the opportunity to travel abroad and maintain their career paths, she said. However, finances can often get in the way, and this is where ITA can help.

With weekly, monthly or yearly membership options ranging from $49 to $999, the startup provides an exclusive remote job board, professional resume services and access to a library of educational packets geared to help travelers understand the visa application process, cost of living, housing options and culture of various countries and regions across the globe.

Eventually, ITA will also help travelers with the logistics of leaving the country but still owning property stateside through a concierge service. Now that ITA is live, Lyle is working to expand its resource library and troubleshoot any possible issues that may arise as her first customers begin navigating the site.