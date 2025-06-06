Johnsonville to add 100 new jobs in Wisconsin following closure of Illinois plant

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Sheboygan County-based sausage maker Johnsonville announced Thursday that it plans to add 100 new jobs at two Wisconsin plants following the closure of its Momence, Illinois facility this week.

The new jobs will be located at Johnsonville’s Watertown and Sheboygan Falls manufacturing facilities, which will add 75 and 25 positions respectively.

The Watertown plant is adding a second shift to support the 75 new positions.

On Monday, Johnsonville informed 274 workers at its Momence, Illinois location that it would be closing the Momence Packing Co. plant. The facility was built in 1962 and has produced Johnsonville products since 1995.

"The company determined it could best optimize its fresh sausage operations at its other, newer, locations in Wisconsin and Kansas, where Johnsonville will invest to accommodate the additional volume and position the company to address current and future growth," Johnsonville said in a Thursday news release.

Johnsonville has begun transferring some of its equipment and assets from the Momence facility to other manufacturing locations. By the end of 2025, Johnsonville plans to demolish the Momence facility.

Johnsonville is also planning "significant capital equipment investments" at the Meadowside and Riverside production facilities on its Sheboygan County campus. The investments are aimed at building additional capacity.

