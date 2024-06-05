Johnson Wealth appoints former U.S. Bank exec as its president

Milwaukee-based Johnson Financial Group announced Wednesday the appointment of Evamarie Schoenborn to the role of president of Johnson Wealth, Inc.

Johnson Wealth is a subsidiary of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group. It is one of the largest investment advisory firms in Wisconsin, with approximately $10 billion in assets under management.

Schoenborn has more than 20 years of investment management experience. She was most recently chief executive officer of U.S. Bank Investments in Minneapolis. She’s also served as CEO of wealth management for Northwestern Mutual and worked at Ameriprise Financial, where she helped build the firm’s wealth management offerings.

- Advertisement -

“We are incredibly excited to welcome a proven leader like Evamarie to our senior leadership team at Johnson Financial Group,” said Jim Popp, CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “She brings deep and progressive experience in leading wealth teams and is a proven client advocate and culture-carrier.”

Johnson Wealth continues to grow its presence across the state, having completed three acquisitions in the wealth and investment advisory space over the past 10 years, while also growing organically.

“The opportunity to lead the team at Johnson Wealth is very exciting,” said Schoenborn. “JFG is a company with a history of creating deep connections in the communities they serve. That commitment to the community in presence, words and action is a competitive advantage, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the JFG team.”