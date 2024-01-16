Johnson Controls names new CFO

Ireland-based Johnson Controls
, which has its operating headquarters in Glendale, announced that Marc Vandiepenbeeck
has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer for the company.
Vandiepenbeeck joined Johnson Controls nearly 20 years ago and has held roles of increasing responsibility across the company's finance and treasury teams. Prior to his most recent operations role
as vice president and president, EMEALA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America), he was chief financial officer for the Building Solutions North America business.
"Marc brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With deep finance expertise, an understanding of our customers, global markets, and operational knowledge, I am confident that we will continue to build on the foundations already in place to accelerate our growth and performance," said Johnson Controls chairman and CEO George Oliver
.
Vandiepenbeeck succeeds Olivier Leonetti
, who will leave the company after Jan. 30.
"Olivier has been a prominent member of our leadership team, playing a critical role in our transformation journey as the leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings. I want to take this opportunity to thank Olivier for his dedication and commitment to Johnson Controls. We wish him well in his future role and thank him for his service.,” Oliver said.
Johnson Controls produces fire, HVAC and security equipment for buildings.