Johnson Controls forms new business unit focused on data center market

Johnson Controls, a manufacturer of fire, HVAC and security equipment for buildings, has created a new business unit focused on offering the company’s data center solutions to customers across the globe.

The new business unit, called Global Data Center Solutions, is led by Todd Grabowski. Grabowski has more than 30 years of experience at Johnson Controls, most recently serving as vice president and general manager, HVACR. He will continue to lead that portfolio.

As president of the Global Data Center Solutions business, Grabowski reports directly to George Oliver, chief executive officer of Johnson Controls.

“Over the last few years, we have been investing and building momentum in the data center market to establish Johnson Controls’ leading position. It is clear our offering is resonating with customers, and we are now taking further steps to capture the growth opportunity ahead of us,” said Oliver. “Todd and his team will prioritize offering our full suite of smart building technologies—coupling our unique set of energy-efficient, sustainable, and safe data center solutions with unmatched service—to meet increasing demand and drive Johnson Controls’ continued growth and value creation.”

Several Johnson Controls products are already being used within data centers, according to a Wednesday announcement from the company. Its OpenBlue software platform stores data from a building’s operating system, including HVAC, security, fire, power and electrical, and then uses analytics and artificial intelligence to provide facilities managers operational insights into the building’s sustainability and productivity.

“Solving customer problems today and in the future is what we do best at Johnson Controls,” said Grabowski. “We have optimized our investments and solutions to ensure we are uniquely qualified to provide the differentiated outcomes data center customers need and expect from an industry leader like Johnson Controls. Our global footprint allows us to scale and deploy these solutions wherever they are needed and earn long-term connection with those customers through our unparalleled service offerings.”

Johnson Controls is based in Cork, Ireland but has its operational headquarters in Glendale.