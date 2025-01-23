Johnson Controls acquires Dutch building automation company

Johnson Controls
has announced its acquisition of the Dutch company Webeasy
, a provider of building automation and control systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson Controls is a manufacturer of fire, HVAC and security equipment for buildings. It is technically based in Ireland, but its operational headquarters are in Glendale.
The acquisition expands Johnson Controls’ capabilities in the smart buildings market across Europe, an announcement from the company said.
Webeasy, headquartered in the Netherlands, offers building management solutions tailored for small to medium-sized commercial buildings, including offices, educational institutions, hotels, and sports facilities.
“With the addition of Webeasy’s technologies, we are thrilled to enhance the range of solutions we offer to our customers across Europe,” said Richard Lek
, president, EMEALA at Johnson Controls. “Webeasy’s expertise in building automation perfectly aligns with our mission to innovate energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, empowering our customers to achieve greater operational efficiencies.”