John’s Disposal Service and John’s Recycling cited by OSHA for 13 safety violations

Whitewater-based John’s Disposal Service
, along with John’s Recycling
, have been cited by OSHA for 13 safety violations after a temporary service worker suffered severe injuries at the company’s Franksville facility, located at 7311 Omega Circle in Racine County.
OSHA opened an investigation into the Franksville facility in January after a worker’s jacket sleeve was pulled into an engine while they were working on a vehicle, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
OSHA found that John’s Disposal Service and John’s Recycling did not have proper energy control procedures in place before the worker began servicing the vehicle.
"A worker suffered severe injuries because their employer failed to implement an effective safety and health program and develop specific energy control procedures to protect workers conducting repairs on vehicles," said Dustin Schnipke
, an OSHA area director located in Milwaukee. "Employers are responsible for training their workers and taking all necessary precautions to protect them from known hazards."
During its January investigation, OSHA also opened two follow-up inspections to verify that the company had corrected hazards which the agency cited the employer for in 2023.
The agency cited the companies, operating as a single entity, for two serious violations for lacking energy control procedures. OSHA also cited the company again for several failures in 2023, including not providing fall protection on an elevated platform, failing to train forklift operators and not providing hazard communication training.
OSHA also found the company lacked a hearing conservation program and did not adequately install machine guards to protect employees from moving conveyors, motor shafts and a grinder.
In total, OSHA cited John's Disposal and John's Recycling for five repeat, five serious and three other-than-serious violations and proposed $367,401 in penalties.
The company has 15 business days to comply with the citations, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings.
Founded in 1969, the family-owned and operated waste removal and recycling employs about 300 people and has facilities in Franksville and Brookfield.
"John's is a family-owned business that has been a part of the community and providing jobs since 1969," said the company in a statement issued Monday. "Our employees’ safety is of utmost concern, and we continually strive to maintain a safe work environment. We strongly disagree with OSHA’s assessment and plan to dispute the proposed citations. We have no further comment at this time."