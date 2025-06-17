Joe Poeschl named next leader of MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition, an organization working to attract and retain tech talent in the Milwaukee region, announced this week the appointment of Joe Poeschl to the role of executive director. He’ll assume his new role on July 1. “I’m honored to step into this role and support the growing momentum of our region,”

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition, an organization working to attract and retain tech talent in the Milwaukee region, announced this week the appointment of Joe Poeschl to the role of executive director. He’ll assume his new role on July 1.

“I’m honored to step into this role and support the growing momentum of our region,” said Poeschl. “We are doubling down on our mission to foster a more vibrant tech ecosystem – one that helps the region grow faster, go further, and take bigger swings. My focus will be on cultivating network connectivity, amplifying our stories, driving member value, and sparking a culture of innovation across the region. I’m excited to keep building today, while investing for the future.”

Poeschl has been a mainstay of Milwaukee’s startup ecosystem for the past decade. In 2014, he co-founded The Commons, a former networking and talent development initiative by the Greater Milwaukee Committee that facilitated hundreds of learning and growth experiences for thousands of local students, professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators, and gave rise to programs like FOR-M, Forward 48 and Fuse. He joined the MKE Tech Hub Coalition in 2024 as director of engagement.

Poeschl was recently recognized by BizTimes Milwaukee as one of 30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future.

[caption id="attachment_565382" align="alignleft" width="300"]Kathy Henrich[/caption]

"Joe brings a unique blend of passion, experience, and vision to this role,” said Molly Mulroy, chair of the MKE Tech Board and executive vice president and chief administrative officer at WEC Energy Group. “His deep relationships across Milwaukee’s tech and startup ecosystems, along with his track record in community development and ecosystem collaboration, made him the clear choice. We are confident in his ability to lead us into the next phase of growth while staying grounded in our mission of growing our tech-powered economy in southeast Wisconsin.”

Poeschl replaces outgoing CEO Kathy Henrich, who has led the MKE Tech Hub Coalition since its founding five years ago.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built together,” said Henrich. “MKE Tech’s mission has always been about collaboration -- connecting corporations, startups, nonprofits, government, and educational institutions in ways that change the trajectory of our region. Joe has been a critical partner in shaping our future strategy, and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the organization into its next chapter.”

More articles about the MKE Tech Hub Coalition: