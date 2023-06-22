With over 30 years of financial services experience, Jim has worked for multiple regional banks in the Midwest. Most recently he served as Senior Managing Director – at Hiawatha National Bank where he was responsible for the commercial banking growth efforts.

In his new role at Greenwoods State Bank, Meyer will set the strategic direction for commercial banking, with oversight of Greenwoods State Bank’s treasury management, private banking and assisting with the overall strategic direction of the bank in his role as part of the Executive Management Team.