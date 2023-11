This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Website: http://www.pmsmca.com/

Phone: (414) 469-8276



(414) 469-8276 The Plumbing, Mechanical and Sheetmetal Contractor’s Alliance (“PMSMCA”) is excited to announce that Jill Ackerman has joined the Alliance as the new Assistant Director of Membership Engagement and Workforce Development.