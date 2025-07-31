Jewish Family Services opens affordable senior housing units in Brown Deer

Milwaukee-based nonprofit Jewish Family Services
opened a new 56-unit affordable and supportive senior housing residence in Brown Deer last week.
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Residences at Woodale Crossing
, located at 4110 W. Woodale Ave. in Brown Deer, opened its doors to residents on Friday. It offers affordable studio, one- and two-bedroom units to seniors. Of the 56 units, 14 will be reserved for seniors with disabilities who have experienced housing instability.
There are on site supportive services available, including socialization and skill-based programming, social services and independent living support. Milwaukee County provides referrals for these supportive units.
Jewish Family Services has been working on the $18.7 million project since 2021 to help address “the incredible and critical need in Milwaukee County for this type of housing, and not just the brick-and-mortar housing itself, but the onsite supportive services,” said Dan Fleischman
, interim president and CEO of Jewish Family Services. “That’s what makes us a little bit different from most affordable housing developers. We are also a social service agency, so we’re able to provide that real estate, that beautiful apartment, and also the case manager, or somebody else who’s on site who can help to keep those folks stable.”
JFS serves residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Washington counties.
Funding for the project has primarily come from low-income housing tax credits, totaling about $11 million, Fleischman said. About $3 million came from Milwaukee County and $1.3 million from private philanthropy.
Partners of the project included FHLBank Chicago
’s Affordable Housing Program, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
, National Equity Fund
, the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
, Otto Bremer Trust
, Milwaukee County
, Bader Philanthropies
and the Stackner Foundation
.