Jet OUT shakes up private aviation industry

BIZTIMES MILWAUKEE: What is Jet OUT?

CRIVELLO: Jet OUT is the closest thing to owning a private jet without managing your own aircraft. Our co-ownership program is the evolution of legacy fractional ownership. We like to say that it is less fractional, more ownership.

BIZTIMES: What is your corporate philosophy?

CRIVELLO: Our philosophy is that there is an underserved middle market of private aviation consumers, some of whom may not even be private aviation consumers today. We believe this middle market is largely untapped. It’s untapped by the legacy fractional operators, who incorporate features like guaranteed access into their programs, which make them unaffordable for the middle market. It’s also untapped by the small mom-and-pop operators, who are unable to provide a level of service and reliability that is adequate for discerning clients.

BIZTIMES: How does your company foster innovation?

CRIVELLO: At Jet OUT, we foster innovation by being a student of history. We’ve spent an extraordinary amount of time learning about past successes and failures in the industry, and truthfully, we’ve learned more from the failures than from the successes. When we designed our program, we started with a blank sheet of paper. This allowed us to develop something truly unique, with a value proposition that is not available elsewhere in the marketplace.

BIZTIMES: What opportunities do you see on the horizon for your industry?

CRIVELLO: One opportunity is the huge number of first-time private aviation consumers who came into the industry for the first time during the pandemic. And they love private aviation. But many are reckoning with what whole aircraft ownership really looks like, with complexities abounding on a multitude of issues, such as hiring and training pilots. Or they are tired of paying full price for aircraft charter and have become savvy enough to know that there are better options. We have seen an influx of demand from these new aviation consumers.

BIZTIMES: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees and customers?

CRIVELLO: We put our employees first. We believe our first job is to provide a fantastic work environment to our employees, in no small part because a happy employee can make a happy customer, and a happy employee provides a higher level of service to our clients. The really unique thing about Jet OUT is that, for our pilots in particular, we’re able to provide a level of work-life balance that is exceptional, and almost unprecedented in our industry. The work life of a professional pilot can be demanding. Our local-national operating model allows our airplanes to return to base on an almost daily basis, which means that our pilots can be at home with their families. It is a fundamental shift from the typical flying career.

