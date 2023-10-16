Jerry Franke named first executive director for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

Jerry Franke

The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, Inc. announced that it has named longtime Milwaukee area commercial real estate executive Jerry Franke as its organization’s first executive director. Franke was the president of WISPARK LLC, the real estate development subsidiary of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, from 1988 to 2017. WISPARK did a significant amount of development in Kenosha

