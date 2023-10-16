Jerry Franke named first executive director for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jerry to our team,” said Tim Mahone, board president of the KIN. “His impressive experience in the commercial real estate industry combined with his passion for community makes him a great fit for the KIN. Jerry was instrumental in the development of the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie that began in 1988. As LakeView Technology Academy moves from this site to the heart of Kenosha, it's a full-circle moment to have Jerry lead the KIN as this important project comes to fruition."

Theannounced that it has named longtime Milwaukee area commercial real estate executiveas its organization’s first executive director. Franke was the president of WISPARK LLC, the real estate development subsidiary of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, from 1988 to 2017. WISPARK did a significant amount of development in Kenosha County under Franke’s leadership. The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is the master planned redevelopment of the 107-acre former American Motors Corp. and Chrysler plant site, located east of 30Avenue between 52Street and 60Street in Kenosha. Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, Inc. is a non-profit organization led by a board of community, education, business and government partners to lead the project. The goal is to create a mixed-use neighborhood with office space, health care, educational institutions, commercial, residential and recreational space. Construction began recently on a new home for LakeView Technology Academy, a science, engineering, technology and math-focused high school, part of the Kenosha Unified School District, currently located in Pleasant Prairie. “I look forward to working with KIN and the community to begin the development process for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood,” said Franke. “The project is both a significant challenge and an outstanding opportunity. This site was part of Kenosha’s industrial legacy and through proper development can be a key part of its future. It is not unlike my first project in the Kenosha community 35 years ago when I was hired by WISPARK to begin development of LakeView Corporate Park. Undertaking projects like KIN requires a team effort consisting of elected officials, business leaders, development professionals and engaged residents. I look forward to being part of the team.” During his 50-year career, Franke has helped plan more than 4,000 acres of business parks, developed more than 12 million square feet of industrial, distribution and office buildings, and served as the primary developer of mixed-use projects. He also started Franke Development Advisors LLC to provide consulting services to municipalities and developers.